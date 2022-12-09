MANILA – Celebrity couple Melai Cantiveros and Jason Francisco have reached another milestone in their relationship as they marked their ninth wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Cantiveros admitted their relationship had its ups and downs.

“9 years of loving and hating. 9 years of accepting and blocking each other. 9 yewars of receiving and giving. 9 years of keeping the faith and losing the faith to each other. 9 years of trusting and doubting each other,” she wrote in the caption.

These struggles, she said, have resulted in a matured version of themselves.

“Happy 9 yrs Wedding Anniv Papa Nuggets . Kahit minsan di mu ko MaGets love na love padn kita wanggets Love u with our Nuggets, Ate Nuggets and Baby Nuggets,” she added.

Cantiveros and Francisco first met when they joined the reality series "Pinoy Big Brother: Double Up" in October 2009. Their relationship blossomed in the show and gave birth to their love team “Melason.”

They got married In December 2013 and now have two kids: Mela and Stella.

