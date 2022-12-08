MANILA -- Celebrity couple Jessa Zaragoza and Dingdong Avanzado have enlisted as reservists for the Philippine Army.

Zaragoza and Avanzado shared their newest milestone as they posted photos of them wearing fatigue uniform while attending a fellowship night last December 5 at the Army Officers’ Clubhouse in Bonifacio, Taguig City.

The event honors Philippine Army reservists "for their role and dedication in nation building and disaster response efforts."

"A very inspiring and meaningful evening at the ceremony and fellowship night of the Philippine Army Reservist’ with our Commanding General, LTGEN Romeo S. Brawner Jr. It was so wonderful to get to spend time with our brothers and sisters of the Philippine Army and strengthen our camaraderie. I’m at a point in my life when you reach a certain age, in which you’ve accomplished the things you’ve set out to do, and now you look for the next purposeful thing to put yourself into," said Zaragoza who has enlisted as a private in the Philippine Army reserve force.

"That being said, for those wondering why we made the decision to join the army; it’s all in the name of patriotism for our country and the willingness to uplift our beloved Philippines," she added.

For his part, Avanzado also uploaded snaps of him and wife during the event and simply captioned it with: "Pvt. Jessa Zaragoza & Sgt. Dingdong Avanzado reporting for duty."

Avanzado, together with other enlisted celebrity reservists, received rank adjustments during at the program, according to a report published by Philippine News Agency.

Just last March, Avanzado and Zaragoza marked their 21st wedding anniversary. They have a daughter, singer Jayda.

All three will be featured in the concert "Revelation" at the Fox Theater in Redwood City, California on March 26.

