MANILA -- OPM veterans Dingdong Avanzado and Jessa Zaragoza marked their 21st wedding anniversary over the weekend.

To mark their special day, the celebrity couple took to Instagram to share their messages for each other

"21 wonderful years with you Mi Amor @dingdongavanzado Happy Anniv!" Zaragoza wrote in the caption of her post.

For his part, Avanzado uploaded their wedding photo and captioned it with: "The Lord has been faithful. Thank you for 21 wonderful years…and counting!!! I love you more today than yesterday but not as much as tomorrow @jessazaragoza."





Avanzado and Zaragoza tied the knot on March 18, 2001 at Christ the King Church in Quezon City. They have a daughter, singer Jayda.

All three will be featured in the concert "Revelation" at the Fox Theater in Redwood City, California on March 26.