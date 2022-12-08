MANILA — Jodi Sta. Maria added another feather to her cap Thursday as she was hailed best actress in the Asian Academy Creative Awards.

Sta. Maria, 40, won for her role as a betrayed and vengeful wife in the ABS-CBN adaptation of the British series “Doctor Foster,” locally titled “The Broken Marriage Vow.”

Sta. Maria personally received the trophy for Best Actress in a Leading Role

at the ceremony held in Singapore.

The top acting prize from the Asian Academy Creative Awards is the latest regional recognition for Sta. Maria’s performance in the Kapamilya series, following her best actress win at the Content Asia Awards.

Sta. Maria represented the Philippines in the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards as one the 16 national winners named in September.

“The Broken Marriage Vow” was hailed national winner across six categories, including Best Adaptation of an Existing Format, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Jodi Sta. Maria, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Zaijian Jaranilla.

The primetime series also won Best Theme Song or Title Theme for “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” by Morissette, Best Editing for Rommel Malimban, and Best Promo or Trailer.

