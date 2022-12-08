'I'm back!' Jane de Leon on road to recovery

MANILA -- Actress Jane de Leon on Thursday assured her fans that she is now recovering after she tested positive for dengue and urinary tract infection (UTI).

De Leon gave an update on her health in a social media post.

"HELLO! I’m back! Thank you for all the love and prayers! Nagpapalakas pa rin pero lavaaarn na!" De Leon wrote on her Instagram page.

It was last week when De Leon opened up about her medical condition and apologized to all her fans and followers for not being active.

De Leon, who recently turned 24, is the lead star of hit ABS-CBN fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" as Darna/Narda.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

