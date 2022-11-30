Jane de Leon tests positive for dengue

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon took to social media to share that she has tested positive for dengue and urinary tract infection (UTI).

De Leon shared her medical condition as she apologized to all her fans and followers for not being active.

instagram.com/stories/imjanedeleon/

"Hi everyone! Sorry if I'm not active lately. I'm still sick. I was tested positive with dengue and UTI. I won't be able to reply but I promise to see you guys soon. Thank you for all the prayers," De Leon wrote on her Instagram page.

Just last week, De Leon celebrated her 24th birthday. Highlights of her birthday bash was also shared by Star Magic.

De Leon is the lead star of hit ABS-CBN fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" as Darna/Narda.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

