MANILA -- "Mars Ravelo's Darna" lead star Jane de Leon celebrated her 24th birthday on Tuesday.

On social media, De Leon has uploaded new photos to mark her special day.



"Cheers for the best birthday gift ever -- another year of life story to tell!" De Leon wrote on her Instagram page.

On social media, fans and her celebrity friends greeted De Leon a happy birthday. Among them were Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador, her co-stars in the fantasy series.

On her Instagram Stories, De Leon also shared clips taken from her birthday party, which was also attended by her family, friends and stars like Kira Balinger, Darren Espanto and Angel Aquino.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

