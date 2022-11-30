Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- "Darna" actress Jane de Leon, who turned 24 last week, celebrated her birthday at a luxury city resort in Manila.

Star Magic's Inside News on Tuesday uploaded a video showing exclusive photos and highlights of De Leon's birthday bash held last weekend.

The party was attended by De Leon's family as well as friends from in and out of the show business.

Present at the event were her "Darna" co-stars Kira Balinger, LA Santos, Paolo Gumabao, Joj Agpangan, Enchong Dee and Zaijian Jaranilla.

Also in attendance were her Star Magic co-artists Darren Espanto and Gerald Anderson. Star Magic head Laure Dyogi also graced the event.

De Leon is the lead star of hit ABS-CBN fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna" as Darna/Narda.



“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamily Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

