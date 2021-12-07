MANILA — The first teaser of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Love At First Stream” is here, and it includes a nod to its director’s modern classic film “One More Chance.”

The Cathy Garcia-Molina-helmed movie includes a scene wherein the characters portrayed by Kaori Oinuma and Jeremiah Lisbo, Megumi and Gino, make a reference to the 2007 movie.

Noticing that Gino is removing the skin from his fried chicken, because it’s “unhealthy,” Megumi tells him, “Popoy ka pala.”

“Basha, is that you?” he responds.

The teaser also shows the blooming romance between Daniela Stranner and Anthony Jennings’ characters, Vilma and Tupe, who make a deal to vlog together after a video of them goes viral.

A Star Cinema and Kumu co-production, “Love At First Stream” will premiere Christmas Day alongside other MMFF 2021 entries.

The film will feature an original soundtrack, including a song from P-pop supergroup SB19, Star Cinema and Star Music announced early this week.