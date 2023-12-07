Vina Morales opens up about boyfriend Andrew Kovalcin

MANILA -- Actress Vina Morales opened up about her love life when she guested on "Magandang Buhay" on Wednesday, saying she and her boyfriend Andrew Kovalcin are happy.

"You know he is very supportive for what's happening in my life. Ever since nung 22 years ago, nandodoon na siya, he's been supporting me. Nagkaroon lang ng gap years na we didn't really communicate. We didn't see each other for so many years. Wala pa akong anak. When we reunited last year nung nag-concert ulit ako, doon na bumalik 'yung spark. Nakakatuwa lang isipin na may ganun pala, 'yun ang istorya ko with him," Morales said.

Last month, Morales shared cozy snaps of her with Kovalcin, making their romance “Instagram official.”

Morales admitted that she's long been praying for a good husband.

"Actually I've been praying for years. I always pray for a good husband. You know it doesn't have to be the person that I am with now but I've been praying for that for so many years, natagalan lang. Sabi ko, ang tagal naman ni Lord magbigay. Pini-prepare. Maybe also I wasn't the best for that person kaya siguro it took awhile. Kaya hindi ko pa rin alam. You know I'm work in progress. So hindi ko pa rin alam kung talagang 'yon ang makakatuluyan ko. We will never know, only God knows," she said.

Morales will be the special guest of David Pomeranz in his concert on December 8 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

