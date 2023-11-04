Vina Morales more open about boyfriend Andrew Kovalcin

MANILA – Kapamilya performer Vina Morales has become more open about her romantic relationship with Andrew Kovalcin.

In fact, Morales proudly shared on her Instagram account some cozy snaps with her non-showbiz boyfriend – making their romance “Instagram official.”

In one post, the couple could be seen showing their time together at Washington D.C. in the United States.

“Autumn leaves and beautiful sunset at Washington D.C.,” she wrote in the caption.

It was last year that Morales admitted that she is now happy and inspired after being caught vacationing with an unnamed man in Boracay.

According to Morales, they first met 21 years ago in Hawaii. She met him again during her recent tour in Miami.

"Ako naman ay masaya. Inspired ako and kinikilig, tumitibok ang puso ko. It's been a while, parang ang tagal na. I don't want to give so much details but then na-post ko rin sa IG ko 'yon na I met him 21 years ago. So 'yung story namin is parang teleserye din. I met him when I did a show in Hawaii 21 years ago, wala pa akong Ceanna," said Morales referring to her daughter with her previous boyfriend.

Morales' last known relationship was with Frenchmen Marc Lambert, which ended in 2017. She explained at the time that distance took a toll on their romance.

She was also previously linked to actor Robin Padilla, and businessman Cedric Lee, the father of her daughter.

