MANILA -- American singer-songwriter David Pomeranz is set to return to the Philippines to mark his four decades in the music industry.

The Manila leg of his "Coming Home with David Pomeranz 40th Anniversary Concert Tour" will be held on December 8 at 8 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

Joining Pomeranz in the concert is singer-actress Vina Morales as his guest performer.

The multi-platinum international artist is well-loved in the Philippines, such that if there’s one song that he would like to dedicate to all Filipinos, it will be his hit “Born For You.”

He gained fame in the country with his hits "Got To Believe in Magic," "King & Queen of Hearts," "On This Day" "Undying Admiration" and "Born For You."

From the archives:

Watch more News on iWantTFC