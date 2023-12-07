MMFF's Parade of Stars to pass through 4 cities

FIRST LOOK: MMDA chairman and over-all chairman of MMFF Atty. Romando Artes shared with ABS-CBN News the route of the annual Metro Manila FilmFest Parade of Stars. pic.twitter.com/Qf4jq5O91h — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 7, 2023

MANILA -- Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman and head of Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) Executive Committee Atty. Romando Artes exclusively showed ABS-CBN News the route of the 49th MMFF Parade of Stars, scheduled on Saturday, December 16.

For the first time in the history of MMFF, the annual parade will pass through four key cities in the CAMANAVA area.

The parade will kick off at the Navotas Centennial Park in Navotas City, and will pass Circumferential Road 4 in Malabon City, Samson Road in Caloocan City, Manila Central University, Malabon Zoo, McArthur Highway and will end at Valenzuela City's People's Park in Valenzuela City.

The total length of the route is about 8.77 kilometers, and the parade will run for a slow and steady 3 kilometers per hour for an estimated time of three hours.

The MMDA is expected to deploy 1,000 personnel to manage the traffic situation during the parade. Lead stars of the 10 participating movies are required to grace the event.

