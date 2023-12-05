MMFF entry 'Rewind' promises a different kind of love story

Photo from 'Rewind' trailer.

MANILA — The creative minds behind the Star Cinema film "Rewind" want to remind moviegoers that everyone makes mistakes, especially when it comes to relationships, and the key is to want to become a better person for our loved ones.

"Dahil lahat tayo may pinagdadaanan, pelikula ito sa mga taong may pinagdadaanan. Itatanong mo talaga rito kung ano'ng mga pagkakamali mo at kung binigyan ka ng pagkakataon maitutuwid mo ba ang iyong pagkakamali," "Rewind" screenwriter Enrico Santos said in a press conference Monday.

"Universal emotion siya, universal feeling. Lahat tayo nagkamali at lahat tayo umaasang may pagkakataon na mai-correct natin nung nagkamali tayo and that's what people will look forward to, that's what people will see when they watch 'Rewind.' It's a chance to be a better person, all for one day," he added.

Director Mae Cruz-Alviar, meanwhile, hopes that they would also inspire moviegoers to grow with their film.

"It's something na naggo-grow sa 'yo, habang ginagawa mo and I'm sure everyone felt that while we were making it. It's very organic tapos marami kang natutunan along the way. May mga nadi-discover ka pa na mabibigay ng kwento," Cruz-Alviar said.

"It's a very inspiring story, we were just so inspired while we were doing it. Ang laking factor talaga that it was DongYan (Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera) who portrayed John and Mary. Iba kasi 'yung totoo 'yung love na nararamdaman nung artista at nagta-translate talaga roon sa materyal," she added.

Cruz-Alviar added that a different level of love for your family and partner would be explored in the film.

"Bago rin dito 'yung love story na hindi lang sa mag-asawa kasi it goes beyond it. When you watch it, you'll know what I mean. ...This is a love story of sacrifice of a greater kind and when you watch it you'll understand," she said.

"It's very new to me. I am so fortunate to be able to do a story about this. 'Yun ang bago at matagal ko nang hinihintay na magawa."

“Rewind” is among the 10 entries in the Metro Manila Film Festival this year.