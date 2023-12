Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Actor Dingdong Dantes’ character returns to the past in order to save his relationship in the latest trailer of the Star Cinema movie “Rewind” released Monday.

In the clip, Dantes' and Marian Rivera’s characters figure in an accident after being in a fight. She dies but he is given a chance by “Bro” to go back in time.

However, he still seems to have a hard time making amends with his wife.

“Rewind” is among the 10 entries in the Metro Manila Film Festival this year.