MANILA -- The official trailer for the upcoming Star Cinema movie "Partners In Crime" starring comedy superstar Vice Ganda and YouTube sensation Ivana Alawi was first shown on "It's Showtime" on Wednesday.

In the movie helmed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, Vice and Alawi play Jack and Barbara, former "partners" who meet each other again before figuring in a crime.

"Masaya po ito at maganda ang pelikula, nakakatawa. Punong-puno rin ito ng heart. Siyempre hindi namin pinapakita lahat 'yan pero punong-puno ito ng heart for the family, for friends, sa lahat ng mga taong mahahalaga sa atin. Roller coaster ride itong pelikula na ito very Cathy-Garcia-Molina. Tatawa, iiyak, matatakot. Tatawa, iiyak. Promise maganda po ito panoorin niyo po December 25," Vice said after launching the trailer.



Star Cinema also released the official trailer on its social media accounts.

Fans of Vice and Alawi also expressed their support and excitement as the hashtag #PartnersInCrimeFullTrailer and #QUEEN OF MMFF made it to the list of top trending topics in Twitter Philippines.

The film is one of the two MMFF entries of Star Cinema. Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria star in the movie “Labyu With An Accent.”

