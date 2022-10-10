Screenshot from ABS-CBN Star Cinema YouTube channel.

MANILA — YouTube star Ivana Alawi seems to be breaking up with Vice Ganda in the first teaser of the upcoming comedy "Partners In Crime" released Monday.

In the clip, Alawi shouts at Vice Ganda: "Sugapa, famewhore, makasarili, ayaw na kitang makita."

"Tama na ang sakit-sakit na," Vice Ganda replied.

"Break na tayo," Ivana added.

"Ano’ng break, eh wala namang tayo? There was never an us," Vice Ganda added.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Partners In Crime” revolves around an ex-couple who will meet each other again before figuring in a crime. The story will journey on how they will survive the situation while having an unsettled issue between them.

The film is one of the two MMFF entries of Star Cinema. Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria are starring the movie “Labyu With An Accent.”

