No fan event for BTS Jin's military enlistment: agency

The management company of K-pop supergroup BTS appealed to fans on Tuesday to refrain from going to the enlistment site of member Jin, who is expected to begin his mandatory military service next week.

"Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army," Big Hit Music said in a statement posted on fan community app WeVerse.

"Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment," it added.

Big Hit did not mention Jin's enlistment date but South Korean military and music industry sources have said the 30-year-old singer would enter a boot camp in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province on Dec. 13.

The company noted that "the entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only."

"In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site," Big Hit said.

Jin is the first of the seven-member group, who are widely credited for bringing K-pop into the mainstream in the United States, to fulfill his mandatory service.

All able-bodied South Korean men under the age of 30 must perform about two years of military service, mainly because the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

In late October, Jin released the single "The Astronaut," which he performed at Coldplay's concert in Argentina as a sort of farewell to fans before his conscription.

