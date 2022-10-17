(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS arrive for the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, April 3, 2022. David Swanson, EPA-EFE

(UPDATE) The members of K-pop supergroup BTS will fulfill their mandatory military service, starting with the oldest member Jin, their agency announced Monday.

"The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service," label Big Hit Music said in a statement posted on the WeVerse app.

"After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," it added.

Big Hit was referring to the seven-member act's concert in Busan last Saturday, which drew thousands of fans — many coming from abroad — to the port city.

The agency said Jin, 29, would be the first member to enlist after he releases his solo album.

"Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government," Big Hit said.

"Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans," it said.

The BTS members "are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," Big Hit added.

Jin had his conscription delayed until the end of the year after the South Korea's conscription law was revised in 2020.

All South Korean able-bodied young men under the age of 30 must perform around two years of military service, mainly due to the fact that the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

South Korea's defense minister earlier said BTS, who are widely credited for bringing K-pop into the mainstream in the United States, may be allowed to continue performing and preparing for international concerts even as they undertake their military service.

In June, the septet announced it would take a break from group activities to focus on solo projects.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

