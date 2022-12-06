Due to insistent public demand, Pinoy rock queens Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal, and Lougee Basabas are staging another run of their collaborative show. Handout

MANILA – After their impressive concert last month, Pinoy rock queens Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Kitchie Nadal, and Lougee Basabas are gearing up for another show this month.

Due to insistent public demand, the six rockers are set to stage another concert this time at 123 Block in Mandala Park in Mandaluyong City on December 14.

The OPM veterans are coming from a successful stint at The Theatre in Solaire last November 26 with their show “TANAW.”

This time, the singers will be performing in an outdoor venue for their “Tanawin: A Thanksgiving and Listening Party.”

The intimate gig aims to give back to the fans who have shown unwavering support and love through the decades of navigating stardom, setbacks, motherhood, uncertainty, and faith.

As the title of the show implies, “Tanawin” sees the beauty of gazing longingly ahead of time, be it out of reflection, curiosity, or admiration.

"While it takes courage to step into the realm of the unknown, it is doable alone," said De Leon. "But why walk alone when you can party with sisters moving forward?"

Presented by GNN Entertainment Productions, the show marks the second time the six solo acts will be performing together live.

From their early days as lead vocalists of late ‘90s/early 2000s bands, to establishing their identity as individual artists, the acclaimed singer-songwriters have proven their staying power with sold-out tours and concerts, chart-topping singles and albums, and a dedicated fanbase.

Regular and VIP tickets are available at P1,300 and P2,200 VIP respectively, for a limited number/time only.

