'Tanaw' — at Solaire on Nov. 26 — will feature Acel Bisa-Van Ommen, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Lougee Basbas, and Kitchie Nadal. Handout

Time is a conundrum for Acel Bisa-Van Ommen.

Time was she was the frontwoman for some exciting bands such as Orphanlily and Moonstar88.

Time was when she was more vocal – as an alpha female, if you wish – when she would speak her mind and take charge.

Time, too, saw her walk away – her choice she says without a tinge of regret – to spend more time with her family.

Time now is at a bit older age, more patient, worldly wise, she thinks, and willing to take a backseat.

And soon, Acel will get up on the same stage at the same time as her friends and fellow female musicians at the hotly anticipated "Tanaw" show at Solaire on November 26 along with Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, Lougee Basbas, and Kitchie Nadal.

“Amazing what time can do,” laughed Van Ommen.

She is clearly excited about the show.

“Time can be humbling,” she admitted. “When people find out that I was the original vocalist for Moonstar 88 and sang songs such as ‘Torete’ and ‘Sulat’ or I was with a band like Orphanlily, it can be humbling.”

Today’s generation of Moonstar88 fans know Maysh Baay as the band’s vocalist. But Van Ommen is fine with that. She did help in the transition, spending time with Baay to get to know the ropes and even performing on stage with her – singing back-up though.

“When I stepped away from my old band, it was a conscious decision to spend time with my husband and build a family,” she related. “I also needed to step away and ponder my next move. Everything is a stage in your life.”

Acel hasn’t been quiet, though, as she has sang the English version of “One Love,” the theme song of the Korean drama, “Spring Waltz”. She also released her own solo work as well as other songs for soundtracks and collaborations.

“Tanaw”, though, is the sister of all her collaborations.

“We all have some things in common,” Acel said of the synergy between her fellow performers for ‘Tanaw’. “We were all frontwomen for some really good bands, and we all have deeper friendships like really close sisters because we are all of the same Christian faith.”

The latter, plus genuine friendship has made this show a lot easier. Not to mention fun.

“We have all performed together at some point in our career. Not all of us, but one, two, or three. Sometimes, we follow each other’s acts. But this is something new and exciting.”

What started out as a lunch and each one posting the pictures that went viral and appeared on the news turned into an offer that became a bonafide concert.

“That fast,” marveled Acel. “In no time at all.”

“I cannot spoil what we are planning but we promise a really good and memorable show. We’ll see where this goes.”

Why not? Acel Van Ommen knows it is all about the right timing.