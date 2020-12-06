Sarah Geronimo covers Harry Styles' 'Watermelon Sugar'

MANILA - Sarah Geronimo trended on Twitter on Sunday following her performance on “ASAP Natin To.”

For her number, the country’s Pop Star Royalty did a cover of Harry Styles’ “Watermelon Sugar” from his album “Fine Line” released in 2019.

Geronimo gave the track a youthful vibe that showcased her versatility as a singer.

Geronimo’s performance on “ASAP Natin To” was only done virtually, which the singer probably recorded from her home studio.

In a recent interview with Toni Gonzaga, Matteo Guidicelli shared how serious and passionate his wife is about singing.

“Sarah is a perfectionist eh. She likes everything to be perfect, like her baking, you cannot talk to her when she’s working in the kitchen. It’s her time. She’s very perfect in measurements. When she records at home, you cannot enter the studio,” he said of Geronimo.

“One time, she was recording for ASAP. Before, she just goes to the studio with engineers, etc. Now, she does everything on her own. Sabi niya, ‘Love, I’m gonna record for ASAP. Mabilis lang ito, isang kanta.’ Mga 10, I said, ‘Love tulog na ako.’ I slept and woke up at 1, she’s still in the studio. ‘Love, malapit na ito.’ I left. I went back 8 a.m. She was still there, smiling, so happy to record,” Guidicelli added.

The two got married in February.

