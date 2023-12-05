MANILA -- Celebrity couple Toni Gonzaga and director Paul Soriano recently had their daughter Paulina Celestine or Polly christened.

Gonzaga's sister Alex uploaded on social media photos of the event taken by Nice Print Photography.

"Welcome to the Christian world Polly Patachi!!! Huwag ka ng nasasad dyan pagbuhat kita dahil magkahulma tayo," Alex wrote.

Last August, Soriano confirmed through a social media post that his wife gave birth to their second child.

Gonzaga and Soriano, who got married in 2015, have seven-year-old son Seve.

