MANILA – Toni Gonzaga turned to social media to flaunt her growing baby bump as she and her husband, director Paul Soriano, expect their second baby.

Through an Instagram Story on Monday, Gonzaga shared a photo of her baby bump and Soriano, along with a greeting for her husband on their anniversary.

It was only last June 4 when Gonzaga confirmed her second pregnancy with a video of a baby shower organized by her close friends.

The clip included a glimpse of Gonzaga her cradling her belly — the first visible confirmation of her long-rumored second pregnancy with Soriano.

Her followers were quick to congratulate the television host, saying they are excited for Gonzaga to become a mom of two soon.

Gonzaga and Soriano, who got married in 2015, have six-year-old son, Seve.