Home  >  Entertainment

Toni Gonzaga flaunts baby bump as she celebrates anniversary with Paul Soriano

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2023 03:37 PM

MANILA – Toni Gonzaga turned to social media to flaunt her growing baby bump as she and her husband, director Paul Soriano, expect their second baby.

Through an Instagram Story on Monday, Gonzaga shared a photo of her baby bump and Soriano, along with a greeting for her husband on their anniversary. 

Toni Gonzaga flaunts baby bump as she celebrates anniversary with Paul Soriano

It was only last June 4 when Gonzaga confirmed her second pregnancy with a video of a baby shower organized by her close friends.

The clip included a glimpse of Gonzaga her cradling her belly — the first visible confirmation of her long-rumored second pregnancy with Soriano.

Her followers were quick to congratulate the television host, saying they are excited for Gonzaga to become a mom of two soon.

Gonzaga and Soriano, who got married in 2015, have six-year-old son, Seve.

Read More:  Toni Gonzaga   pregnant   Paul Soriano  