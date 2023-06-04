MANILA – After months of rumors, actress-host Toni Gonzaga confirmed her second pregnancy Sunday with a video of a baby shower organized by her close friends.

On Instagram, Gonzaga gave her followers a glimpse of what happened during the gathering, which was reportedly arranged by Mariel Padilla, Camille Villar, and her sister Alex Gonzaga, among others.

“Super grateful to my dear friends for throwing us the most memorable shower,” she wrote, tagging her close friends, in the caption.

Gonzaga also expressed gratitude to her family and friends “who celebrated with us this new blessing.”

The clip included a glimpse of Gonzaga her holding her baby bump — the first visible confirmation of her long-rumored second pregnancy with her husband, filmmaker Paul Soriano.

Her followers were quick to congratulate the television host, saying they are excited for Gonzaga to become a mom of two soon.

Gonzaga and Soriano, who got married in 2015, have six-year-old son, Seve.

FROM THE ARCHIVES