Toni Gonzaga gives birth to second child

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 11 2023 05:28 PM

MANILA – Host-actress Toni Gonzaga welcomed a new addition to her growing family as she gave birth to her second child. 

Gonzaga’s husband Paul Soriano proudly shared the good news on Instagram, sharing a short clip of the host carrying their newly-born daughter Paulina Celestine. 

Based on Soriano’s post, their baby girl is named after the couple and was born at 2:05 p.m. on Friday. She weighs 6.8 lbs. 

“Tin and Paulina are both doing great. Thank you for all your prayers and support. God bless you,” he wrote. 

It was only last June 4 when Gonzaga confirmed her second pregnancy with a video of a baby shower organized by her close friends.

Gonzaga and Soriano, who got married in 2015, have six-year-old son, Seve.

