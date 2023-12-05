Olivia Rodrigo hints at PH leg of 'GUTS' tour

US singer Olivia Rodrigo attends the premiere of 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, November 13, 2023. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE.

Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo hinted at a possible Philippine leg of her "GUTS" tour, a report said Monday.

Asked what she is looking forward to for her tour, Rodrigo told the Hollywood Reporter the she's excited to go to the Philippines.

"I’m so stoked. I think it’s going to be so much fun to play those kinds of rock songs in an arena too. I’m so excited to feel that energy. I’m so excited to go places that I haven’t been before. I’m really excited to go to the Philippines — I’ve never been — so that’s going to be fun," the Grammy-winner said.

"And I love my band. I have an all-girl band, and they’re so wonderful and such great musicians. It’s going to be fun," she added.

Born and raised in California to a Filipino father and a German-Irish mother, Rodrigo earlier express her intent to go to the Philippines for a concert.

Rodrigo rose to fame for her debut single, "drivers license," and has three Grammy Awards under her belt.

She recently released her second album, titled "GUTS."

