Olivia Rodrigo. Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

Rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo wants to tour the Philippines.

Rolling Stone made the announcement on Wednesday as it promoted its latest feature on the Filipino-American singer.

The article noted that Rodrigo has "plans" of visiting the country.

"People there are so welcoming and hospitable and awesome," she said. "Filipino people ride for other Filipino people."

Yes, @oliviarodrigo wants to tour the Philippines.



Rodrigo was born and raised in California to a Filipino father and a German-Irish mother.

She is often dubbed a lookalike of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who is also a half-Filipina.

In an interview back in 2021, Rodrigo said she finds the comparisons "crazy" as she praised Gray's beauty and voice.

"She has such a beautiful voice, and sometimes I listen to her songs. I think she's just obviously stunning and such an incredible person. I love watching her," she said.

"People always say I look like her -- and she's [one of] the most beautiful persons that I've ever seen -- so anytime people say that, I'm like, 'Really? That's crazy!'" she added.

Rodrigo rose to fame for her debut single, "drivers license," and has three Grammy Awards under her belt.

She recently released her second album, titled "GUTS."