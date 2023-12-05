Ivana Alawi admits seeing someone: 'My heart is happy'

MANILA -- Actress Ivana Alawi admitted that she is currently seeing someone, but did not give further details about the person.

Alawi talked about her current status in her newest vlog which also features actress Bea Alonzo.

"Ako, alam na lahat ng tao. Ano 'yung love life mo? Kumusta ang love life mo?" Alonzo teased Alawi.

"I am seeing someone. So I am happy. My heart is happy," Alawi told Alonzo.

For her part, Alonzo said she is happy to be engaged with actor Dominic Roque.

"Ako, obviously happy. Engaged. Next year na kami magpapakasal. Magpa-family na kami," Alonzo said.

Currently, Alawi is part of the hit primetime series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," which airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC at TFC.

