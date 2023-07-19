Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque are now engaged

MANILA — Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque revealed Wednesday that they are getting married.

In an Instagram post, Alonzo shared that she had no idea that Roque would pop the question yesterday.

"It was a balmy afternoon in Las Casas. I was there for a shoot, but little did I know that the next thing that would happen would change our lives forever," the actress said.

"In the middle of the shoot, Mark Nicdao kept telling me to turn around because he wanted to shoot the back side of my dress, I found it a bit odd, but when I turned around, I found Dom kneeling with a box in his hand," she added.

"You see, I have done so many proposal scenes in my entire career, but nothing beats the real thing."

Alonzo expressed her joy with this new milestone of their life.

"I have been doing it all wrong! Hahaha, Dom said his speech, and it’s like time stood still. Everything went in slow motion. And I felt different emotions all at the same time—joy, excitement, love. I started bawling (swipe to see my ugly cry), But I didn’t want that moment to end," she said.

"I want this real thing to happen forever… and right then there… In front of the people we love… we decided on forever," she added.

In the past, Roque admitted that he’s had a crush on Alonzo since they first met in 2016. Back then, Alonzo thought Roque was too young for her.

They remained friends since they first met, and it was not until the latter part of 2019 during their trip to Japan when she began seeing Roque in a different light.

In April 2021, Alonzo first confirmed that she’s dating Roque. The celebrity couple marked their second anniversary last January 28.

