BTS' V to star in IU's music video: report

V of K-pop supergroup BTS is set to star in a music video for a song by IU, Korean entertainment media reported on Tuesday.

IU's agency EDAM Entertainment said the video is for a song that will be a part of the soloist's new album, eyed for release in the first half of 2024, according to K-pop news portal Soompi.

"IU completed filming her music video with BTS's V, and her album is being prepared with the aim to be released in the first half [of next year]," EDAM said in the Soompi article.

The upcoming album will mark IU's first comeback since the extended play "Pieces" in December 2021.

The music video's shoot comes ahead of V's upcoming military enlistment.

Korean media earlier reported that V will enlist on December 11, but BTS' label Big Hit Music refused to confirm the information.

Also on Tuesday, Big Hit Music said V will join the army along with RM, Jimin and Jungkook.

But the company still refused to give the exact dates of the members' enlistment.

"Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry [in the military]," Big Hit said in a notice on fan community app WeVerse.

"The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site," it added.

