From left to right: BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Photo from BTS' official Facebook page

RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS are set to start their mandatory military service in December, Korean media reported Wednesday.

RM and V will enlist on December 11, followed by Jimin and Jungkook on December 12, according to the Korea Herald.

But the group's agency, Big Hit Music, declined to disclose the exact date of the members' enlistment, the report added.

Last week, the label announced that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook "have initiated the military enlistment process."

The four are the remaining members of the seven-piece act who have yet to start their conscription.

Jin, the oldest member, enlisted in December 2022, followed by J-Hope in April, and Suga in September.

All South Korean able-bodied men under the age of 30 are required to serve at least 18 months in the military, mainly because the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

BTS is eyeing to resume group activities by 2025, Big Hit earlier said.

