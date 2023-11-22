BTS' RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook prepare for military service

From left to right: BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Photo from BTS' official Facebook page

RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS have begun the process of enlisting for their mandatory military service, their label announced Wednesday.

"We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process," Big Hit Music said in a notice on fan community app WeVerse.

"The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties," it said.

Big Hit did not give an exact date as to when the four idols would enter the military, only telling fans that "we will inform you of further updates in due course."

The four are the remaining members of the seven-piece act who have yet to start their conscription.

Jin, the oldest member, joined the country's armed forces in December 2022, followed by J-Hope in April and Suga in September.

All South Korean able-bodied men under the age of 30 are required to serve at least 18 months in the military, mainly because the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

Prior to Jin's enlistment, the septet announced it would take a break from group activities so the members could focus on their solo careers.

Big Hit earlier said BTS plans to reconvene "as a group again around 2025 following their [military] service commitment."

After debuting in 2013, BTS has become a global cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums around the world and dominating key US music charts while raking in billions for South Korea's economy and building an international legion of fans called ARMY.

