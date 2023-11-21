K-pop sensation BTS. Photo from BTS' Facebook page

A documentary series chronicling the decade-long career of K-pop sensation BTS is set to arrive on Disney+ on December 20, the streaming service said Tuesday.

The eight-episode "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star" promises to take viewers on an "in-depth journey across the band's 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows," Disney+ said in a press release.

Promotional poster for 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.' Photo courtesy of Disney+

The show features never-before-seen interviews and performances. It also includes appearances from Hybe Corp. chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the producer behind BTS, and author Kang Myeong-seok, who co-wrote the memoir "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS" alongside the band.

Viewers will also witness "how the band came to be [and] what it was like preparing for their debut" as well as other career highlights like their appearances on American award shows and at the 75th UN General Assembly.

The series premieres with two episodes on December 20, while two new episodes will be released every Wednesday, Disney+ said.

The docu-series joins a number of BTS content available on the platform, including the concert film "BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage – LA" and documentaries on members Suga and J-Hope.

Since its debut in 2013, BTS has become a global cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums and dominating music charts around the world.

The septet is currently taking a break from group activities as the members pursue solo projects and undergo mandatory military service.

