Photo from GMMTV's Twitter account.

MANILA — Thai actors Ohm Pawat and Nanon Korapat are set to hold their first fan meeting in the Philippines next year.

According to an announcement by GMMTV, the "Bad Buddy" actors will hold their event at the Samsung Hall on January 21, 2023.

"Sa wakas, makikita niyo na sila na magkasama sa Pinas!" GMMTV said in the caption.

Ticket prices range from P7,000 to P17,500 and will be available at SM Tickets starting December 17.

Pawat and Korapat are known for their boys' love series "Bad Buddy" which was simulcast on iWantTFC. It revolves around Pat (Pawat) and Pran (Korapat), who have been rivals even before they were born.

Despite being polar opposites, the two got tired of the rivalry they inherited from their parents and agreed to be friends. However, their school animosity hinders them from being friends, and possibly lovers.

This is Korapat's first BL series since the critically acclaimed "The Gifted" and its sequel "The Gifted: Graduation."

Pawat has been in the BL scene with his popular series "He's Coming To Me" together with Singto Prachaya which is also available on iWant TFC.

