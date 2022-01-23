Screenshot from Thai boys' love series "Bad Buddy" finale episode.

MANILA — Thai boys' love series "Bad Buddy" became the top trending topic in the Philippines as the show concluded last Friday.

The hashtag #BadBuddySeriesตอนจบ emerged as the number 1 topic in Twitter Philippines with more than 2 million tweets.

LOOK: #BadBuddySeriesตอนจบ is the top trending topic in the Philippines after the conclusion of the Thai boys' love series starring Ohm Pawat and Nanon Korapat. | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/gZQltWz3vu — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) January 21, 2022

The hit series starring Ohm Pawat and Nanon Korapat was simulcast on iWantTFC.

It revolves around Pat (Ohm Pawat) and Pran (Nanon Korapat), who have been rivals even before they were born.

Despite being polar opposites, the two got tired of the rivalry they inherited from their parents and agreed to be friends.

However, their school animosity hinders them from being friends, and possibly lovers.

This is Korapat's first BL series since the critically acclaimed "The Gifted" and its sequel "The Gifted: Graduation."

Pawat has been in the BL scene with his popular series "He's Coming To Me" together with Prachaya which is also available on iWant TFC.

