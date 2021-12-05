Dionne Monsanto reveals she's 20 weeks pregnant

MANILA – “Best birthday and birthday gift so far.”

These were the words of Dionne Monsanto on Sunday as she revealed that she is currently 20 weeks pregnant through an Instagram post.

“This year has given me sooo much! I moved to a new country, learned a new language, discovered new interests, got engaged, married my best friend & love of my life @nayr_redlats, and together, we traveled & discovered different countries & cultures. BUT, this may be our most exciting adventure yet,” she wrote in the caption.

Monsanto said she’s never been this “in love with life and with love itself.”

“I am so wildly grateful to the universe for conspiring in my favor,” she said.

The former Kapamilya actress then thanked all their family and friends who have given them nothing but love, positivity and excitement for their growing family.

Monsanto married Ryan Stalder in Switzerland in March this year.

Their wedding came a month after Monsanto announced her retirement from show business, saying she will be going to Switzerland to be with Stalder.

Monsanto and Stalder started dating in 2018, she said, but have known each other since 2007, the same year she entered showbiz through the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

Apart from "PBB," Monsanto is best known for her performance in the ABS-CBN drama series “Tubig at Langis.”