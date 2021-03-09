Dionne Monsanto marries fiancé in Switzerland

Dionne Monsanto has tied the knot with her fiancé Ryan Stalder in Switzerland, as seen in photos taken from their wedding day, which she posted on Instagram Stories.

In her most recent Instagram post, she also shared photos of their wedding cakes.

Last month, Monsanto announced her retirement from show business, saying she will be going to Switzerland to be with Stalder.

Monsanto announced her engagement with Stalder in early February on Instagram, where she posted photos of her in an embrace with Stalder as she flashed her engagement ring. The snaps were taken in Kandersteg, Switzerland, where Stalder is based.



Monsanto and Stalder started dating in 2018, she said, but have known each other since 2007, the same year she entered showbiz through the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”



“Eleven years of knowing each other,” Monsanto said. “Grateful that we were friends first and that we’ve seen each other grow.”

“There’s no foundation better than friendship. Grateful that the universe gave me the kindest man ever,” she added.

Apart from "PBB," Monsanto is best known for her performance in the ABS-CBN drama series “Tubig at Langis.”

