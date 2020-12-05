Global phenomenon? SB19 ranks 6th in Billboard’s top social artists of 2020

SB19 ranks 6th in Billboard's Top Social 50 Artists of 2020, just below acts BTS, EXO, NCT 127, Ariana Grande, and Seventeen. Instagram: @officialsb19

MANILA — P-pop group SB19 ranked among some of the biggest artists in the world in terms of popularity.

As revealed by US-based music charts site Billboard this past week, SB19 has been listed 6th in its Top Social 50 Artists of 2020, just below acts BTS, EXO, NCT 127, Ariana Grande, and Seventeen.

They are the only Southeast Asian group in the Top 10 of the year-end list.

“Thank you for the recognition,” SB19 told Billboard on Twitter.

They also expressed their gratitude towards their fans, whom they call “A’TIN”: “And of course, to our beloved A’TIN, thank you for all of the unimaginable plot twists in our life. Too grateful to have you. Stay amazing, guys!”

Billboard’s Social 50 list ranks the most popular artists based on data (increase in fans and followers count, page views etc.) from social media, YouTube, and streaming sites.

Composed of Sejun, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin, SB19 debuted in 2018 and rocketed to popularity with their hit, “Go Up.”

They released their first debut album, “Get in the Zone”, last July that included other songs such as “Alab” and “Hanggang sa Huli.”