SB19 marks second anniversary, trends on Twitter

MANILA -- Filipino pop group SB19 is celebrating their second anniversary on Monday, October 26.

Fans and followers of the group once again expressed their love and support for the quintet with the hashtag #sb19getinthe2one becoming a top trending topic on Twitter in the Philippines on Monday morning.

To mark their special day, the group announced that they will be having a Facebook and Tiktok Live session.

The group will also have a global fan "e-meet" November 21.

Comprised of Sejun, Stell, Ken, Josh, and Justin, SB19 released their much-awaited album "Get in the Zone" just last July, more than a year after the group debuted in October 2018 with the song "Tilaluha."

SB19 is the first all-Filipino idol boy group trained by a Korean entertainment company under the same system that catapulted K-pop artists into global stardom.

The group achieved mainstream popularity after a video of the members' dance practice for their sophomore single, "Go Up," went viral on social media in September 2019.

Aside from entering music publication Billboard's Next Big Sound chart, SB19 also topped Google's list of male personalities in the Philippines for 2019.

SB19 SB19 reigned supreme at the MYX Music Awards in July winning Song of the Year for "Go Up," Artist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

