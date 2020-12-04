Arjo Atayde wins best actor at 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards for ‘Bagman’

Arjo Atayde stars in the socio-political action drama series “Bagman,” which is from iWant, Rein Entertainment, and Dreamscape. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Arjo Atayde won best actor at the 3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards on Friday for his role in “Bagman.”

Representing the Philippines, Atayde, 30, won for his performance as a barber who is entangled in the dangerous world of politics in the iWant and Dreamscape series.

He beat out nominees from several Asian countries, including South Korea, home to best drama series winner “Crash Landing on You,” and Singapore, where the awards show is based.

“Even before I first stepped foot into this industry, my goal has always been to represent our country in any way I can,” said Atayde in an Instagram post, prior to being announced as the winner. “Nine years into my work in this industry, I was finally given the chance.”

Atayde entered the pool of nominees after he was named the national winner from the Philippines. He is the only winner from the country in the main competition.

Asian Academy Creative Awards, now on its third year, aims to recognize “creative excellence” in production from among the 16 countries participating. It is part of the Singapore Media Festival.

Below is the full list of winners: