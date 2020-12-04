Arjo Atayde wins best actor at 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards for ‘Bagman’

MANILA — Arjo Atayde won best actor at the 3rd Asian Academy Creative Awards on Friday for his role in “Bagman.”
Representing the Philippines, Atayde, 30, won for his performance as a barber who is entangled in the dangerous world of politics in the iWant and Dreamscape series.
He beat out nominees from several Asian countries, including South Korea, home to best drama series winner “Crash Landing on You,” and Singapore, where the awards show is based.
“Even before I first stepped foot into this industry, my goal has always been to represent our country in any way I can,” said Atayde in an Instagram post, prior to being announced as the winner. “Nine years into my work in this industry, I was finally given the chance.”
Atayde entered the pool of nominees after he was named the national winner from the Philippines. He is the only winner from the country in the main competition.
Asian Academy Creative Awards, now on its third year, aims to recognize “creative excellence” in production from among the 16 countries participating. It is part of the Singapore Media Festival.
Below is the full list of winners:
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Arjo Atayde - “Bagman” (Philippines)
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Miller Khan - “The Bridge” (Malaysia)
- Best Actress in a Leading Role: Yeo Yann Yann - “Invisible Stories: Lian” (Singapore)
- Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Lina Ng, “Last Madame” (Singapore)
- Best Adaptation of an Existing Format: “Pretty Little Liars” (Indonesia)
- Best Cinematography: Elliot Sng, Kristy Campbell, Lau Hon Meng - “The Islands That Made Us” (Singapore)
- Best Comedy Performance Hirzi Zulkiflie: “Comedy Central Stand Up, Asia !” (Singapore)
- Best Direction (Fiction): Takumi Saitoh - “Food Lore: Life In A Box” (Japan)
- Best Drama Series: “Crash Landing on You” (South Korea)
- Best Editing: Dipin Verma, Carolyn Aquino Eguaras - “Ed Stafford: First Man Out” Season 2 (Singapore)
- Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program: “Couple or Not Thailand” (Thailand)
- Best Infotainment Program: “Lockdown: India Fights Coronavirus” (India)
- Best Lifestyle Program: “Remarkable Living SR 2” (Singapore)
- Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host: Phanya Nirunkul for “Wit Makes Miracle” (Thailand)
- Best Music or Dance Program: “Times of Music” (India)
- Best Non-Scripted Entertainment: “Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi” (India)
- Best Original Screenplay: Yeon Sang Ho - “The Cursed” (South Korea)
- Best Telenovela/Soap Opera: “Royal Nirvana” (China)
- Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT: “Queen” (India)
- Best Theme Song: “Enemies of You” for “Lake Pyar” by Daniel Saw (Myanmar)
- Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D): “A Whisker Away” (Japan)
- Best Branded Program or Series: “Petronas Land of Light Bulbs” (Malaysia)
- Best Children’s Program (one off/series): “Lamput – The Chase” (India)
- Best Comedy Program: “Mr. Zoo” (South Korea)
- Best Current Affairs Program or Series: “Man Woman and # MeToo” (India)
- Best Direction (Non-Fiction): Sujata Kulshreshtha, Abhimanyu Tewari - “India 2050” (India)
- Best Documentary Program (one-off): “The Australian Dream” (Australia)
- Best Documentary Series: “Revelation” (Australia)
- Best Feature Film: “The Garden of Evening Mists” (Malaysia)
- Best Immersive (360, VR): “High” (Singapore)
- Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor: Danny Yeo - “A Medical Journey” (Singapore)
- Best News Program: “Evening News (2020 Presidential Election)” (Taiwan)
- Best Preschool Program: “Bluey” (Australia)
- Best Promo or Trailer: “The Driver” (Singapore)
- Best Short Form Content: ”Three Trees” (Japan)
- Best Single Drama/Telemovie/ Anthology Episode: “76 Horror Bookstore – Tin Can of Fear” (Taiwan)
- Best Single News Story/Report: “News Desk: Human Rights Abandoned at Sea” (South Korea)
- Best Sound: Chen George, Lo Annie, Lin Jimmy - “Yong-Jiu Grocery Store” (South Korea)
- Best Sports Program (one off or series): “Kizuna: Ultimate Partnerships” (Japan)
- Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Films: “Jumanji: The Next Level” (Australia)
Arjo Atayde, Bagman, iWant, Dreamscape, Rein Entertainment, Asian Academy Creative Awards