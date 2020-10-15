ABS-CBN titles lead PH winners at Asian Academy Creative Awards

MANILA — “Hello, Love, Goobye” and “The Killer Bride” are among several ABS-CBN titles that won in 14 categories in the national competition of the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards on Thursday.
Arjo Atayde is the Philippines’ bet for best actor for his role in the iWant series “Bagman”; while Star Cinema’s “Hello, Love, Goodbye” clinched three national awards, including best feature film, best direction for Cathy Garcia-Molina, and best screenplay for Carmi Raymundo, Rona Co, and Garcia-Molina.
“The Killer Bride” was recognized as the country’s best telenovela, while “A Soldier’s Heart” clinched the national award for best drama series.
The national winners form the pool of nominees for the regional awarding ceremony to be held in Singapore in December. Winners from the Philippines were predominantly productions from ABS-CBN.
Here’s the list of ABS-CBN titles that won national awards from the Asian Academy Creative Awards:
Best Animated Series (2D or 3D)
‘Jet and the Pet Rangers’
ABS-CBN/iWant
Best Branded Programme or Series
‘Coke Studio (Season3): Family x Feels x UxS’
ABS-CBN
Best Documentary Programme
‘Jake and Charice’
NHK/ABS-CBN
Best Documentary Series
‘The Last Manilaners’
ABS-CBN/iWant
Best Feature Film
‘Hello Love Goodbye’
ABS-CBN Film Productions
Best Lifestyle Program
‘Dreamcatchers: Malapacao (Season 3)’
Trifecta Collective/Phil & Iva Productions/ABS-CBN
Best Music or Dance Programme
‘Coke Studio (Season3): My Feels’
ABS-CBN
Best Non-Scripted Entertainment
‘Your Moment’
ABS-CBN & Fritz Production
Best Original Program by an OTT
‘The Tapes’
ABS-CBN/iWant
Best Telenovela / Soap Opera
‘The Killer Bride’
ABS-CBN/RCD Narratives
Best Original Screenplay
‘Hello Love Goodbye’
Carmi Raymundo, Cathy Garcia Molina, Rona Co
ABS-CBN Film Productions
Best Director (Fiction)
Cathy Garcia Molina
‘Hello Love Goodbye’
ABS-CBN Film Productions
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Arjo Atayde
‘Bagman’
ABS-CBN/iWant
Best Drama Series
‘A Soldier’s Heart’
ABS-CBN/RCD Narratives
The Killer Bride, Hello Love Goodbye, Bagman, A Soldier's Heart, Asian Academy Creative Awards