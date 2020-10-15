ABS-CBN titles lead PH winners at Asian Academy Creative Awards

ABS-CBN’s ‘The Killer Bride,’ ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye,’ and ‘Bagman’ are among the national winners in the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards. ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Hello, Love, Goobye” and “The Killer Bride” are among several ABS-CBN titles that won in 14 categories in the national competition of the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards on Thursday.

Arjo Atayde is the Philippines’ bet for best actor for his role in the iWant series “Bagman”; while Star Cinema’s “Hello, Love, Goodbye” clinched three national awards, including best feature film, best direction for Cathy Garcia-Molina, and best screenplay for Carmi Raymundo, Rona Co, and Garcia-Molina.

“The Killer Bride” was recognized as the country’s best telenovela, while “A Soldier’s Heart” clinched the national award for best drama series.

The national winners form the pool of nominees for the regional awarding ceremony to be held in Singapore in December. Winners from the Philippines were predominantly productions from ABS-CBN.

Here’s the list of ABS-CBN titles that won national awards from the Asian Academy Creative Awards:

Best Animated Series (2D or 3D)

‘Jet and the Pet Rangers’

ABS-CBN/iWant

Best Branded Programme or Series

‘Coke Studio (Season3): Family x Feels x UxS’

ABS-CBN

Best Documentary Programme

‘Jake and Charice’

NHK/ABS-CBN

Best Documentary Series

‘The Last Manilaners’

ABS-CBN/iWant

Best Feature Film

‘Hello Love Goodbye’

ABS-CBN Film Productions

Best Lifestyle Program

‘Dreamcatchers: Malapacao (Season 3)’

Trifecta Collective/Phil & Iva Productions/ABS-CBN

Best Music or Dance Programme

‘Coke Studio (Season3): My Feels’

ABS-CBN

Best Non-Scripted Entertainment

‘Your Moment’

ABS-CBN & Fritz Production

Best Original Program by an OTT

‘The Tapes’

ABS-CBN/iWant

Best Telenovela / Soap Opera

‘The Killer Bride’

ABS-CBN/RCD Narratives

Best Original Screenplay

‘Hello Love Goodbye’

Carmi Raymundo, Cathy Garcia Molina, Rona Co

ABS-CBN Film Productions

Best Director (Fiction)

Cathy Garcia Molina

‘Hello Love Goodbye’

ABS-CBN Film Productions

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Arjo Atayde

‘Bagman’

ABS-CBN/iWant

Best Drama Series

‘A Soldier’s Heart’

ABS-CBN/RCD Narratives