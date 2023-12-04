Jessy Mendiola marks 31st birthday with sexy photo shoot

MANILA -- Actress Jessy Mendiola celebrated her birthday with a sexy photo shoot as she turned 31.

Mendiola shared the photos taken by photographer Andrea Beldua on her Instagram page over the weekend.

In the comment section of her post, Mendiola's husband, actor-host Luis Manzano left this message: "Ang ganda naman Mrs. Manzano."

Aside from photos, Mendiola also shared reels to mark her special day.

Mendiola and Manzano exchanged “I do’s” in Batangas on February 21, 2021.

They welcomed their first child, Isabella Rose, in December 2022.

Related video: