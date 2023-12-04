(2) Alden turned emotional when he shared the life lesson of expressing love to our parents while they're still with us.



Director Nuel Naval revealed that Sharon was casted first and choosing Alden was a longshot because they were unsure of his schedule. But Alden made it work. — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) December 3, 2023

MANILA -- Right from the introduction, Sharon Cuneta and Alden Richards were all smiles during the grand media conference of their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie "Family of Two" on Sunday.



Cuneta's last MMFF appearance was back in 2009 for "Mano Po 6," while Richards' was "My Bebe Love: Kilig Pa More" with his then on-screen partner Maine Mendoza, plus Vic Sotto and Aiai delas Alas.

Cuneta said she missed doing wholesome movies like "Family of Two," which was graded G by the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board.



Director Nuel Naval and writer Mel del Rosario revealed that it was Cuneta who was cast first as Cineko Productions head Enrico Roque always wanted to produce a movie for the actress.

When Cuneta gave the green light, they chased for Richards, who admitted that he freed up his schedule just to accommodate the movie.



Richards turned emotional when he talked about the life lesson of expressing love to parents. In real life, the actor lost his mother back in 2008 -- and he regretted that he was not able to show back his mom the love and appreciation for taking care of him.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC