Photos from Nio Tria and Cherry Pie Picache's Instagram accounts

Showbiz newcomer Nio Tria acknowledged he was not surprised when news broke about the relationship between his mother, Cherry Pie Picache, and veteran actor Edu Manzano.

“Kasi alam ko naman po na nililigawan na ni Tito Edu ’yung mom ko,” Tria said. “Nu’ng nalaman ko na nabalita na, ah OK, good nabalita na. Sana OK ’yung reaction ng mga tao or ’yung mga kapamilya.”

Asked by Andrea Brillantes if he approved of the romance, Tria said he did.

“She deserves her own happiness din. ’Yung pagkakaroon ng relationship with someone else doesn't remove the fact that she is still my mom. Woman pa rin siya. She deserves love. I just want my mom to be happy. Support ako sa kaniya, sa kanila,” Tria quipped.

Manzano’s son, Luis, recently revealed he was surprised when he learned about his father’s relationship with Picache.

“Kung maibabalik ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN next year, baka si daddy at Tita Pie, itapat sa KathNiel,” Luis joked in an interview with G3 San Diego.

“Sobrang we were caught off guard. No one saw it coming. I don’t even think Dad and Tita Pie saw it coming.”

Meanwhile, the neophyte actor also said he was proud of his mother’s achievement in the industry but is eyeing to make his own mark in showbiz.

“Sobrang proud po ako sa mom ko. Sobrang galing niyang actress. Ako naman as her son, gusto ko lang na makilala ako . . . Gusto ko marinig na ‘Marunong din siya. May potential din siya as an actor.’ I want to prove myself din,” he said.

Tria is included in the upcoming series on iQiyi, “Saying Goodbye”, starring Brillantes and Seth Fedelin.

Several days ago, Picache shared new photos of their trip to Winter Haven in Florida, where she and Manzano could be seen on a cruise.

In one photo, the co-stars were seated beside each other while watching the sunset.

Apart from having quality time together, Manzano and Picache also met up with some friends, whom the actress described as people who have become like her family.

RELATED VIDEO: