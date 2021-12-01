Photo from Cherry Pie Picache's Instagram account

Veteran host Luis Manzano revealed that he was surprised when he learned about the brewing romance between his father Edu Manzano and actress Cherry Pie Picache.

In an interview with G3 San Diego, Manzano was asked about his father’s relationship with his co-star on the series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

“Kung maibabalik ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN next year, baka si Daddy at Tita Pie, itapat sa KathNiel,” Manzano joked.

“Sobrang we were caught off guard. No one saw it coming. I don’t even think Dad and Tita Pie saw it coming,” he added.

According to the younger Manzano, a friend sent a photo of his father and Picache in what appeared to be a dinner date.

“I think a friend of mine took a picture with them and he sent me a picture. He was with Daddy and Tita Pie. Date night yata sila. So I sent the picture back to Daddy. I said, ‘Uy daddy, happy boy ka.’ Sabi niya, ‘Yes anak, happy,’” Manzano recalled.

Meanwhile, Manzano also shared that he learned to respect and take care of his partner by seeing how his dad treat his loved ones.

“It would boil down to the same thing, kung paano niya nirerespeto ang kanyang kasama. That’s one thing na nakikita ko kay Daddy. How he takes care of his partner talaga. Nakikita ko rin naman how happy he is with Tita Pie,” Manzano quipped.

Several days ago, Picache shared new photos of their trip to Winter Haven in Florida, where she and Manzano can be seen on a cruise.

In one photo, the co-stars are seated beside each other while watching the sunset.

Apart from having quality time together, Manzano and Picache also met up with some friends, who the actress described as people who have become like her family.

Aside from visiting Florida, the two were also together in New York and Seattle, with different groups of friends, going by the actress’ updates.

Picache separated from her former partner Gary Tria, the father of her son, in 2006. Manzano’s last known partner, meanwhile, is Iryne Garcia.

In the ongoing primetime series “Marry Me, Marry You,” Picache and Manzano portray Elvie and Emilio, an estranged couple who are also the parents of Paulo Avelino’s character Andrei.

