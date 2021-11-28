MANILA – Cherry Pie Picache and Edu Manzano seem to be having the best time while vacationing together in the United States.

On Saturday, Picache shared new photos of their trip to Winter Haven in Florida where she and Manzano can be seen on a cruise.

In one photo, the “Marry Me, Marry You” co-stars are seated beside each other while watching the sunset.

In another photo, their heads are leaning closely against each other with both their eyes closed.

Aside from having quality time together, Manzano and Picache also met up with some friends, who the actress described as people who have become like her family.

“My Winter Haven Florida visit was definitely heavenly!!! It was so nice to touch base with dearest friends who have become family. Thank you so much Honculada fam, @unggoymuffin, Eric, Father and everyone !!! See you all next year,” she wrote in the caption.

Aside from visiting Florida, Manzano and Picache were also together in New York and Seattle, with different groups of friends, going by the actress’ updates.

Picache separated from her former partner Gary Tria, the father of her son, in 2006. Manzano’s last known partner, meanwhile, is Iryne Garcia.

In the ongoing primetime series “Marry Me, Marry You,” Picache and Manzano portray Elvie and Emilio, an estranged couple who are also the parents of Paulo Avelino’s character Andrei.