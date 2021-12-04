Photo from Lisa's Instagram account

International performer Lisa of the K-pop supergroup Blackpink has recovered from COVID-19, her agency YG Entertainment announced.

In a statement mentioned on Korean website Soompi, the agency informed the legions of followers of Lisa and the group that she has been “deemed clinically recovered from COVID-19.”

After testing positive for coronavirus on November 24, Lisa ended her self-quarantine on Saturday, December 4, following the protocols imposed by their government health authorities.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment also said that 3 other members of the popular girl group — Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie — have cut down activities outdoors as a precautionary measure despite testing negative for COVID-19.

“Previously, because it had been over a week since the other BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie had completed their vaccinations, they were categorized as candidates for active monitoring who did not need to go into quarantine,” the statement said.

“However, in spite of this, the three of them have been minimizing outside activities aside from unavoidable scheduled appointments for work purposes.”

The agency also expressed gratitude to Blackpink’s fans, who sent their well wishes for Lisa and the entire group.

“We would like to thank the fans who have been worrying and all the health care professionals who are currently working hard to fight COVID-19, and we would be grateful if you cheered on BLACKPINK, who will greet you again in good health,” it added.