Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, their talent management YG Entertainment confirmed a day after news broke out that the popular girl group's main dancer Lisa was positive for the virus.

The statement confirming that the three girls' swab test results were all negative was published on the Korean entertainment site Soompi.

"Following their real-time RT-PCR tests, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie have received negative confirmed results. Lisa was informed of her confirmed diagnosis on November 24 ahead of plans to film video content. Lisa’s health is in good state, and she did not exhibit any special symptoms," the statement read.

"All four members of BLACKPINK have been completely vaccinated for COVID-19, and the company and our artists have been paying special attention to our health and safety through regular pre-emptive tests. We wish Lisa a quick recovery, and we will continue to earnestly cooperate with the health authorities’ epidemiological investigations and take all possible measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the statement added.