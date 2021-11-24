Blackpink’s Lisa tests positive for COVID-19

K-pop superstar Lisa. Instagram: @lalalalisa_m

International performer Lisa of the K-pop supergroup Blackpink has tested positive for COVID-19, her talent agency said on Wednesday.

Lisa was “diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon,” November 24, according to a statement from YG Entertainment translated in English by Korean entertainment news outlet Soompi.

The rest of Blackpink — Jenny, Rose, and Jisoo — “have not been classified as close contacts yet,” the statement read.

They, however, “immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and are currently awaiting their results.”

YG Entertainment then detailed the steps it took after confirming Lisa’s condition, and reiterated its commitment to ensuring the health and safety of its stars and crew.

“We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities.

“We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly,” the group said.

